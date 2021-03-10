The Arvest Foundation donated a grant in the amount of $5,000 to Bethlehem House, Inc. of Conway in support of residents in the area who are dealing with homelessness.
The gift will help fund food and other provisions the nonprofit organization provides to those who need assistance, as well as pay for costs associated with temporary housing for the residents it serves.
“Homelessness is very real in every community across America and it’s a state of life that can be painful in every sense – emotionally, spiritually and sometimes physically,” Judi Lively, executive director of Bethlehem House, Inc., said. “There is often a misconception about the circumstances that lead to being homeless; job loss, extensive debt or medical bills, or personal tragedies. But, with the support of the community and the commitment of our clients to get their lives back on track, we can work together to change lives. This generous gift from the Arvest Foundation will help us do just that and we are certainly grateful for their compassion and support.”
Skip Colvin, community bank president of Arvest Bank in Conway and Morrilton, said: “The team and volunteers at Bethlehem House work to fulfill the many needs of those who are homeless and, equally important, they work to train and equip them with the tools necessary to hopefully avoid this situation in the future. None of us can predict our own future, so it’s a blessing to have a comprehensive resource like Bethlehem House right here in our community.”
Bethlehem House provides the short-term residents to its facility with temporary housing for up to two years, life skills training, case management and transportation to job interviews, work, medical or legal appointments. For non-residents, Bethlehem House provides shower and laundry facilities, breakfast and dinner, and a food pantry – all throughout the year.
The nonprofit organization serves more than 100 people every year. It was founded in 1989.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.