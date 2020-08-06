The Arvest Foundation donated a grant in the amount of $2,500 to the Museum of Discovery.
The museum features interactive permanent and traveling exhibits for children 12 years of age and younger that focus on a broad variety of topics that are based in science, technology, engineering, arts and math. The gift will help support the museum’s programming and operations costs during the pandemic.
“Our team works hard to secure exceptional traveling exhibits and to keep our permanent programs updated so our returning guests will always have a different experience when they visit,” said Kelley Bass, chief executive officer of the Museum of Discovery. “We make quite an investment in our exhibits and programs and the recent social distancing directives have certainly impacted our financial situation. We are grateful to the Arvest Foundation for investing in our mission so we can continue to provide these fun, unique educational experiences for children across Arkansas and out of state.”
“Our state is fortunate to have a museum of this caliber to encourage and provide experiential learning, especially in the areas of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), fields in which the most career opportunities and growth are taking place,” said Jim Cargill, president and CEO of Arvest Bank in Central, Northeast and Southwest Arkansas. “We applaud their work and are glad to support them.”
The Museum of Discovery was established in 1927 as The Arkansas Museum of Natural History and Antiquities. To learn more about the museum, visit MuseumofDiscovery.org.
