The Arvest Foundation donated a $5,000 grant to the Baptist Health Foundation in support of nursing scholarships. The gift will enhance scholarships for continuing nursing education and will help fund scholarships for qualified nursing student applicants.
“The need for well-trained health care professionals has probably never been greater than it is right now,” said Lena Moore, chief development officer for the Baptist Health Foundation. “When we can alleviate some of the financial burdens that prevent individuals from pursuing this career path, or strengthening their knowledge and skills, our patients and our communities benefit from that. We very much appreciate the generosity of the Arvest Foundation.”
“It takes an incredibly dedicated, skilled, resilient and caring individual to be a nurse and they are critical to every area of our health care system,” said Jim Cargill, president and CEO of Arvest Bank in Central, Northeast and Southwest Arkansas. “We are delighted to support our existing and future health care professionals in this way, as we extend our gratitude for all they do.”
To learn more about careers in nursing or Baptist Health, visit www.baptist-health.com.
