The Conway Police Department will add another K-9 officer to the force, thanks to a $10,000 grant from the Arvest Foundation.
The selection process is underway to choose a canine that will best meet the specific needs of the department. K-9 officers assist police on calls that involve searches for suspects or illegal substances.
“These highly-trained police dogs are very important to law enforcement agencies in any city,” CPD Chief William Tapley said. “They provide our department unique skills and heightened senses that humans don’t have, both that are often critical in tense situations. All of our officers appreciate and value the work their K-9 colleagues add to our abilities, and we appreciate the Arvest Foundation for providing us this additional resource.”
Brooks Davis, community bank president of Arvest Bank in Conway and Morrilton, said the foundation was proud to support first responders.
“First responders are crucial to the safety and health of our community and we appreciate the work they provide the greater Conway area every day,” Davis said. “We are glad to be able to support our police department with a gift that will benefit its work and our community for years to come.”
The new dog succeeds K-9 Officer “Chip,” who recently retired after six years of service with the CPD.
About the Arvest Foundation
The Arvest Foundation seeks to provide funding to grantees who are actively working to create positive change for others. Major areas of focus include: K-12 education, economic
