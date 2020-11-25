The Arvest Foundation announced a grant in the amount of $5,000 to Operation FINALLY HOME. The gift will help financially support housing needs of disabled veterans in Conway.
The Texas-based nonprofit organization provides mortgage-free homes and home modifications free of charge to servicemen and women and their widows or widowers.
“Our military heroes have given so much to our country, they deserve a place to call home when they return. Thanks to support from donors such as the Arvest Foundation, we are able to honor our heroes with a mortgage-free home,” said Ronnie Lyles, project manager with Operation FINALLY HOME.
“Life for these disabled veterans will be different every single day, so this is a gesture of our appreciation for their service and we hope it will be very meaningful to them,” said Skip Colvin, community bank president of Arvest Bank in Conway and Morrilton. “Every American citizen has our military heroes, and all servicemen and women, to thank for the freedoms we enjoy today. They are the ones who have fought or stand ready to defend our country at a moment’s notice. From all of us at Arvest Bank, we say ‘Thank you!’”
Since Operation FINALLY HOME was founded in 2005, the organization has funded more than 250 home projects in 33 states that have either been completed or are currently in the planning stage.
Through the support of corporate sponsors, builder associations, builders, remodelers and other contributors, the organization is able to provide America’s military heroes and their families with a quality home of their own.
