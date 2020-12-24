The Arvest Foundation announced a grant to the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Department in the amount of $6,500. The donation will help fund training equipment for sheriff’s deputies to reinforce their law enforcement skills.
“Continuous training with updated equipment is critical for all law enforcement agencies so their deputies or officers are prepared to appropriately manage every situation,” said Faulkner County Sheriff Tim Ryals. “Our deputies work to protect the people of this community every minute of every day, and we are grateful to the Arvest Foundation for investing in them, and the people of Faulkner County through this generous gift.”
“We fully understand and appreciate the sacrifice and dedication of the entire sheriff’s department. The protection and law enforcement they provide our area helps make Faulkner County a desirable place to live and work,” said Skip Colvin, community bank president of Arvest Bank in Conway and Morrilton. “This gift is in appreciation and support of the entire department.
To learn more about the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Department, visit www.fcso.ar.gov.
