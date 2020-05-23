Arvest Bank has promoted David Norris to mortgage loan manager. In this leadership role, Norris will manage the bank’s mortgage lending teams in Northeast Arkansas, Cabot, North Little Rock, Conway and Little Rock.
Norris most recently was a vice president and mortgage lending supervisor for Arvest in Jonesboro. During his career of 11 years with the bank, he has held management positions in mortgage lending and worked as an assistant branch manager and deposit counselor.
“David does an exceptional job of ensuring our customers are provided the best and most comprehensive financial solutions to meet their needs,” said Kevin Hufstedler, community bank president of Arvest Bank in Northeast Arkansas. “His experience in different roles across Arkansas has equipped him well for this position and I am confident he and his new teams will prove to be invaluable assets for our customers.”
Norris currently is a board member of the Mortgage Bankers Association and president of the Northeast Arkansas chapter. His community involvement includes volunteer work with the United Way and Our House, both in central Arkansas.
Norris earned a bachelor’s degree in history and political science from Arkansas Tech University.
