As state and national restrictions due to the pandemic begin to lessen, several Conway businesses have reopened their doors to customers, though not as many as before the COVID-19 outbreak.
The Conway Convention and Visitors Bureau announced the following restaurants have opened their dining rooms at 33 percent capacity for dine-in guests:
Tazikis
Newk’s
Pasta Grill
Tacos 4 Life
Walk-On’s Bistreaux
Los 3 Potrillos
Don Pepe’s
Colton’s
Pizza Ranch
Lean Feast
Arby’s
Old Chicago
Firehouse Subs
Outback Steak House
The Patio Café (deck service only)
Zeteo Coffee
Chili’s
Cactus Jack’s
Waffle House on Oak Street
Purple Cow
JJ’s Grill
Blue Sail Coffee
Burgers, Pies & Fries
Eat My Catfish
Hole in the Wall
Market Place
IHOP
On the Border
TGIFriday’s
Panda Express
Stoby’s
Other restaurants are continuing curbside and delivery service or have scheduled reopening their dining rooms at a later date.
Mike’s Place, in downtown Conway, plans to open for carryout on May 26 and for dine in on June 1, according to the Conway Downtown Partnership.
“As our community works together to #FlattentheCurve, our goal is to keep you up-to-date with how you can support and engage with downtown Conway businesses,” CDP said in a news release.
For more updates, visit www.DowntownConway.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.