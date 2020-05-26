As state and national restrictions due to the pandemic begin to lessen, several Conway businesses have reopened their doors to customers, though not as many as before the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Conway Convention and Visitors Bureau announced the following restaurants have opened their dining rooms at 33 percent capacity for dine-in guests:

Tazikis

Newk’s

Pasta Grill

Tacos 4 Life

Walk-On’s Bistreaux

Los 3 Potrillos

Don Pepe’s

Colton’s

Pizza Ranch

Lean Feast

Arby’s

Old Chicago

Firehouse Subs

Outback Steak House

The Patio Café (deck service only)

Zeteo Coffee

Chili’s

Cactus Jack’s

Waffle House on Oak Street

Purple Cow

JJ’s Grill

Blue Sail Coffee

Burgers, Pies & Fries

Eat My Catfish

Hole in the Wall

Market Place

IHOP

On the Border

TGIFriday’s

Panda Express

Stoby’s

Other restaurants are continuing curbside and delivery service or have scheduled reopening their dining rooms at a later date.

Mike’s Place, in downtown Conway, plans to open for carryout on May 26 and for dine in on June 1, according to the Conway Downtown Partnership.

“As our community works together to #FlattentheCurve, our goal is to keep you up-to-date with how you can support and engage with downtown Conway businesses,” CDP said in a news release.

For more updates, visit www.DowntownConway.org.

Jeanette Anderton can be reached at janderton@thecabin.net

