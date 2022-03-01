The liturgical season of Lent arrives Wednesday, March 2, and with it come a plethora of religious practices to help prepare for the celebration of Easter. Among these practices are feasting, fasting, joy, worship, contemplation, prayer and hope.
During Lent 2022, the worship emphasis at Conway First United Methodist Church will be based on the title “Shepherd Me, O God.” For five Sundays and Ash Wednesday, the theme in worship and other activities will be the beloved 23rd Psalm.
Lent is a period of 40 days, not counting Sundays, which begins on Ash Wednesday and ends on Holy Saturday. Lent comes from the Anglo-Saxon word “lencten,” which means “spring.” In 2022, Lent runs from Wednesday, March 2, through Saturday, April 16. Easter Day is Sunday, April 17.
On March 2, the MidYouth Department will sponsor an Ash Wednesday pancake supper at 5:30 p.m. in the Great Hall, followed by an Ash Wednesday Service at 6:30 p.m. in the Sanctuary. All are invited.
Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent, the 40-day period where we focus on what God has done for people through Christ’s death and prepare for the good news of life through Christ’s resurrection. Through this season, people share in Christ’s sacrifice and rejoice in the life that comes through Christ. Ash Wednesday is intended to be a time for people to confess their sin before God within the community of faith.
The use of ashes has a long history in Jewish and Christian worship. With the mark of the ashes, people are reminded they are mortal and that our hope is found in the grace of God through Jesus Christ our Lord. The Imposition of Ashes is a powerful nonverbal way of participating in the call to repent.
Everyone is also invited to join each Friday in Lent, March 4 through April 8, for “Shepherd Me, O God: Prayer at Noonday,” at 12:10 p.m. in the Sanctuary.
Each week throughout Lent, as part of the sermon series “Shepherd Me, O God”, we will be charged to engage in a particular spiritual exercise to deepen our study of the 23rd Psalm.
Friday Noonday Prayer will center upon each of these weekly spiritual exercises, providing an opportunity to gather together in community prayerfully to contemplate each exercise. The brief Friday services (no more than 30 minutes, no sermon) will begin with the customary prayers, the recitation of Psalm 23, and a hymn of the day whose theme exemplifies the week’s spiritual exercise.
Following the hymn, three works of organ music will be offered to allow time (approximately 15 minutes) for quiet, private prayer and meditation. The organ works selected will relate to the appointed spiritual exercise and the hymn of the day, either thematically or musically. At the console each week will be Conway FUMC organist, Jason Saugey, or a guest organist from Central Arkansas.
Lenten Noonday Prayer is an excellent discipline for those wishing to enter more fully into a broader, more contemplative observance of Lent.
The first spiritual exercise to be given on Ash Wednesday and considered on Friday, March 4, is “Sabbath Worship and Rest”. The selected hymn for Noonday is “Be still, my soul”, sung to the tune Finlandia. Jason Saugey will offer works by Gwyneth Walker (Besides Still Waters), Kenneth Leighton (The King of Love), and Max Reger (Pastorale).
The church is located at 1610 Prince St. (corner of Prince and Clifton streets) in downtown Conway. Regular Sunday services are held in person at 8:30 and 11 a.m. in the Sanctuary and 9:05 a.m. in the Great Hall. Online worship can be found at 9:30 a.m. Sundays on Facebook at www.facebook.com/conway firstumc. For more information about the church, visit www.conwayfumc.org.
