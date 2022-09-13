Eric Hagler, executive director of the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery (ASL), announced that a brand-new draw game called LOTTO is launching next week. Ticket sales will begin Sunday for the first drawing on Sept. 21. 

LOTTO – with a starting jackpot of $250,000 – will only be played and won in Arkansas. Drawings will be held at 9 p.m. in Little Rock every Wednesday and Saturday. Each play will cost $2. As with any lottery product, a player must be at least 18 years old to purchase a ticket. 

