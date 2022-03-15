Three Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts students earned a trip to the 2022 Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair after being named overall winners in the annual West Central Regional Science Fair recently held at the school.
Senior Abby Berger of Jonesboro won first place overall in the regional science fair competition hosted by ASMSA on Feb. 24-25 followed by senior Claire Green of North Little Rock in second place overall and senior Danielle Luyet of Conway in third place. The students are eligible to compete in the 2022 Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair that will be held in Atlanta in May.
The Regeneron ISEF is the world’s largest and most prestigious undergraduate research competition. The contest is sponsored by the Society For Science.
The overall winners were selected from a group of six finalists that included seniors Kinsey Garofalo of Benton, Jasmine Conn of Van Buren and Lauralee Jarrett of Brinkley. The finalists were selected from the top projects in the individual categories.
Individual category winners of the regional science fair were also recognized during the awards ceremony. Students who placed in first through third in their individual categories are eligible to compete in the Arkansas State Science and Engineering Fair that will be held April 1-2 at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway.
Individual category winners included:
Animal Science: 1. Claire Green of North Little Rock 2. Emma Cavaneau of Benton 3. Bobby Ray Thomas of El Dorado Honorable Mention: Alyssa Thomas of El Dorado, Drew Johnson of Crossett and Joshua Johnson of Sherwood.
Behavioral and Social Science: 1. Jasmine Conn of Van Buren 2. Connor Kopkau of Hot Springs 3. Team of Spencer Lile of Benton and Bryan Massey of Conway Honorable Mentions: Mary Mashburn of Crossett, Diya Mehta of Conway and Paige Thompson of Little Rock.
Chemistry: 1. Levi Pile of North Little Rock 2. Soumya Chauhan of Bentonville.
Computer Science: 1. Team of Meadow Kelly of Fayetteville and Trey Clark of Harrison 2. Team of Robert Boerwinkle of El Dorado and Josh Favorite of Hot Springs 3. Werner Gratton of Omaha.
Earth Science: 1. Bear Moore of Hampton.
Engineering: Electrical and Mechanical: 1. Danielle Luyet of Conway 2. Martin McCorkle of Malvern 3. Team of Tami Weng of Sherwood and Shawn Chen of Little Rock Honorable Mentions: Jules Mieirs of Malvern and Avery Goodrich of Conway.
Environmental Science: 1. Team of Evan Elk of Jonesboro and Olivia Norman of Hot Springs 2. Team of Ella Blackstock of Dover and Hannah Harsson of Concord 3. Alex Bowlin of Fort Smith Honorable Mention: Tailor Brockett of Paragould.
Medicine and Health: 1. Kinsey Garofalo of Benton 2. Jayita Ujjaini of Jonesboro 3. Shamiso Zindoga of Conway Honorable Mention: Amy Hoang of Hartman.
Microbiology: 1. Tie: Lauralee Jarrett of Brinkley and Cameryn Berryhill of Evening Shade 2. Nash Anandaraj of Mountain View.
Physics/Astronomy: 1. Mika Brown of Hope 2. Alyssia Davis of Beebe 3. Joseph Kuriakose of Hot Springs Honorable Mention: Sarina Patel of North Little Rock.
Plant Science: 1. Tie: Abby Berger of Jonesboro and the team of Gwen Keith-Powell of North Little Rock and Sheridan Dethrow of Jonesboro 2. Team of Charlotte Boehme of Little Rock and Connor Helms of Bentonville 3. Josh Buxton of Bono.
Several Special Awards were also announced during the ceremony. The awards are often special recognition from various organizations for specific topics. The Special Awards announced included:
Regeneron Science Talent Search Awards: Mika Brown of Hope and Claire Green of North Little Rock, entrants.
American Meteorological Society award for outstanding climate or earth science project: Team of Evan Elk of Jonesboro and Olivia Norman of Hot Springs.
ASM Materials Education Foundation award for outstanding materials science: Alyssia Davis of Beebe.
Association of Women Geoscientists award for outstanding geoscience project by a female student(s): Team of Gwen Keith-Powell of North Little Rock and Sheridan Dethrow of Jonesboro.
Missouri Science and Technology Kummer Center for STEM education awards for outstanding junior research students: Jackling Intro to Engineering Camp – Alyssa Thomas of El Dorado and Cyber Miner Camp – Ella Blackstock of Dover.
NASA Earth Systems award for outstanding earth science project: Bear Moore of Hampton.
National Geographic Society Cultivating Empathy for the Earth Award for the best project focused on issues on oceans, land, wildlife, human history and cultures, and ingenuity: Claire Green of North Little Rock.
NOAA Taking the Pulse of the Planet award for outstanding project in NOAA-related science: Claire Green of North Little Rock.
Office of Naval Research award for outstanding project related to the mission of the Navy: Joshua Johnson of Sherwood and Jayita Ujjaini of Jonesboro.
Precision Analytical Laboratories Award: This is the first time the award has been granted by the Northwest Arkansas scientific services lab to an outstanding microbiology project that seeks to improve human health. The winner was Lauralee Jarrett of Brinkley.
Society for In-vitro Biology award for outstanding 11th-grade life science project: The team of Charlotte Boehme of Little Rock and Connor Helms of Bentonville.
Soybean Science Service Challenge award that is awarded to the student and their teacher mentor: Abby Berger of Jonesboro and Dr. Brian Monson.
Stockholm Junior Water Prize for best aquatic science project: Cameryn Berryhill of Evening Shade and Nash Anandaraj of Mountain View.
United States Air Force award: Kane Presley of Malvern and Shamiso Zindoga of Conway.
Yale Science and Engineering Association award for best 11th-grade exhibit in computer science, physics, chemistry, or engineering: Robert Boerwinkle of El Dorado.
