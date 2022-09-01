Arkansas Symphony Orchestra (ASO) has named Nelio Zamorano to lead the ASO Community Orchestra as conductor.

The Community Orchestra provides a nurturing environment for amateur musicians to appreciate the joy of making music regardless of their experience. Zamorano takes over the conductor’s baton from Victor Ellsworth who recently retired after leading the community orchestra since 1998.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.