Arkansas Symphony Orchestra (ASO) has named Nelio Zamorano to lead the ASO Community Orchestra as conductor.
The Community Orchestra provides a nurturing environment for amateur musicians to appreciate the joy of making music regardless of their experience. Zamorano takes over the conductor’s baton from Victor Ellsworth who recently retired after leading the community orchestra since 1998.
“Nelio joins the ASO Community Orchestra at an exciting time as we quickly work toward our fundraising goal to break ground on the new ASO Stella Boyle Smith Music Center,” ASO CEO Christina Littlejohn said. “That will become an inspiring new home for our community musicians to gather, rehearse and perform for family, friends and the public.”
Originally founded at the University of Arkansas Little Rock, the Community Orchestra is now part of the core educational and community outreach mission of ASO. Musicians gather to rehearse once-a-week and all experience levels are welcome with no required auditions.
Zamorano is a violinist, originally from Cochabamba, Bolivia, and has played with the Conway Symphony Orchestra for five years and occasionally with ASO.
Over the past 10 years, he has conducted choirs, chamber orchestras and full symphony orchestras. He teaches strings at The Anthony School in Little Rock, teaches violin at Young Musicians of America in Little Rock and the Palmer Music School in Conway and is adjunct instructor of violin at Central Baptist College in Conway. He received his MM in Orchestra Conducting at UCA studying with Israel Getzov.
