The Arkansas Symphony Orchestra (ASO) announced the largest individual gift in the nonprofit’s 56-year history from longtime supporter and former board chairman, Lee Ronnel.

Ronnel, who died Jan. 29, 2022, at age 85, bequeathed the undisclosed financial gift to ASO’s endowment. The gift will support a strong orchestra in Arkansas and ensure future generations of Arkansans have access to quality music education. In appreciation for his generous gift, ASO will unite all existing and future music education and community engagement programs into the E. Lee Ronnel Music Academy.

