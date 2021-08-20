The Arkansas Symphony Orchestra (ASO), as part of its ongoing commitment to providing a safe experience for live performance audiences, performers and staff, will join a growing number of orchestras across the country and require that attendees show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 before attending in-person performances beginning on Sept. 1.
Subscribers, members and single ticket holders may show proof of vaccination by presenting a physical vaccination card, a photograph of their vaccination card or digital confirmation of vaccination along with a government-issued photo identification.
“We are thrilled to share the upcoming 2021–2022 season with our community beginning with our free concert at the Robinson Center on Sept. 16, but recognizing the current surge in cases, we want to ensure we are doing so responsibly and prioritizing the health and safety of our audiences, performers and symphony staff,” ASO CEO Christina Littlejohn said. “We consider the Robinson Center to be our home and want our guests to be able to celebrate this music together safely.”
ASO live performance attendees at the Robinson Center and Clinton Presidential Library will also be required to wear masks unless eating or drinking in accordance with city of Little Rock guidelines. Additional COVID-19 safety precautions for ASO performances at the Robinson Center include:
- Reduced contact for ticketed entry.
- Improved air circulation with the installation of HVAC ionization systems which provide 99.4% reduction of the virus within 30 minutes.
- Enhanced and frequent sanitization of high-traffic surfaces.
- Additional hand sanitizing stations across the campus.
All six Masterworks concerts for ASO’s 2021-2022 season will be recorded in high-quality audio with multiple cameras for an engaging, virtual experience that will be made available to all subscribers, members and single ticket holders on the Saturday following the concert weekend.
As the 2021-2022 concert season approaches, ASO continues to closely monitor the evolving situation related to COVID-19 and related variants impacting our communities. ASO musicians must provide proof of vaccination or a recent negative test before participating in the concert.
To ensure the safety of patrons, musicians and staff, ASO will strictly adhere to these requirements as well as guidance provided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Arkansas Department of Health.
