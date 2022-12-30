On Thursday, the West Fork Police Department requested the assistance of the Arkansas State Police with the investigation into the death of Michael J. Hanna, 49, of West Fork. The death occurred following a traffic stop as Hanna was being taken into custody by a West Fork police officer.
The traffic stop happened about 4:15 p.m. at 6210 U.S. Highway 71 in West Fork. During the course of the traffic stop, a fight ensued and the officer deployed his taser on Hanna. While the cause of death is unknown, Hanna’s body has been transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory where it will be determined.
