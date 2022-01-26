Gov. Asa Hutchinson unveiled a new, non-emergency number in a partnership with two state government agencies and three national wireless communications companies that aims to help make Arkansas highways safer for Arkansans and visitors alike.
The new number, “ASP,” or “277,” will help people report non-emergency situations to the Arkansas State Police Highway Patrol division for situations such as stranded or lost drivers, suspicious activity or safety concerns related to dangerous drivers.
“One of the things that’s clear, if you pay attention to the news, and pay attention to statistics and what’s happening in our community, is that we have a problem nationwide with the challenge with crime,” Hutchinson said Tuesday during his weekly briefing. “Today’s announcement will go some distance to help the citizens have the tools they need to report suspicious activity.”
Hutchinson, along with Arkansas State Police Director Col. Bill Bryant, stressed that this number is for non-emergencies only and is not a substitute for calling 911.
“For people who visit our state, we want to be a friendly state,” Col. Bryant said. “We’re very excited about this. It will help every Arkansan and help visitors coming to our state.”
In 2019, Arkansas had more than 36 million visitors, tourists or business travelers, come to the state and this new number will help make the roads in the state safer.
The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ArDOT) will be placing around 200 signs across the state that communicate this new number to drivers beginning next week that will take about a month to six weeks to install, starting in the Little Rock Metro Area and working its way outward.
“We have a strategic plan on where to put them,” Lorie Tudor, ArDOT director, said. “We’re going to put them at the state lines, at county lines, at major freeway interchanges and at every 30-mile increments.”
Tudor said installing the signs will cost around $55,000.
“It’s a great use of tax dollars to provide this great service to Arkansas road users,” she said.
This new number was created with the help of AT&T, Verizon Wireless and T-Mobile along with State Rep. Stephen Meeks, of Faulkner County, who originated this project.
“The genesis of this came as I was traveling from Little Rock to the [state] Capitol one morning and I was passed by somebody who was doing between 90 and 100 miles an hour down the hideaway because their time was more valuable than the safety of their fellow travelers and Arkansans,” Meeks said. “I have no doubt that this will save lives. It’s a great example of how state government can work together with industry to make life a little bit safer for all Arkansans and anyone who visits our great state.”
Hutchinson also addressed the unemployment rate at the briefing Tuesday, showing that Arkansas has the lowest unemployment rate in the recorded history of the state with 3.1 percent, compared to the national average of 3.9 percent.
Despite being the lowest in recorded history, the state saw a decrease by a little more than 1,000 workers in the civilian labor force in the past month. Hutchinson credits this discrepancy to growth in different sectors such as manufacturing and hospitality but a loss in workers in fields such as the health care industry and education, mostly due to the pandemic.
“It’s a reminder of the strain our workforce feels during this pandemic,” Hutchinson said.
After hitting record highs in COVID-19 cases in the state over the past month due to the omicron variant, Arkansas is starting to see a decrease in both active cases and hospitalizations.
“We are pleased to see that the hospitalizations are reduced by 32,” Hutchinson said.
However, Arkansas reported 24 new deaths due to the virus over the 24 hours prior to the briefing.
