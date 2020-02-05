A use of force investigation is underway after a shoplifting suspect died shortly after he was tased Tuesday evening.
Lionel Morris, 39, of Conway died shortly after he was arrested by Conway Police Department officers, state police officials confirmed Wednesday.
Conway officers were called out at 4:25 p.m. Tuesday to the Harps Food Store, located at 1120 East German Lane, regarding a shoplifting incident.
Arkansas State Police spokesman Bill Sadler told the Log Cabin Democrat that the officers “were directed to two individuals who had allegedly removed store merchandise from its packaging in what was believed to be an attempt to steal the merchandise.”
“Morris reportedly fled from police while inside the store and was apprehended by officers who struggled with Morris while attempting to place him in custody,” Sadler said. “During the altercation, police used an electronic control device in an attempt to subdue Morris.”
Authorities said the 39-year-old Conway man became unresponsive after he was handcuffed and was immediately taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where he was ultimately pronounced dead.
CPD spokesman LaTresha Woodruff said state police will head the investigation in this matter and could not confirm if any officers were on administrative leave pending the investigation.
ASP is handling the matter as a use of force investigation, Sadler confirmed shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday.
“Authorities within the Conway Police Department made the request for the state police investigation late yesterday,” he told the Log Cabin Democrat. “The investigation presently center on the ‘use of force’ by a law enforcement officer as defined by Arkansas law.”
There are various levels to the use of force continuum used in law enforcement.
Once a suspect begins resisting, authorities will begin using tactical measures to deescalate the situation.
Arkansas law permits the use of deadly force if an officer believes an individual or suspect is acting violently while committing a felonious act, using or is about to use deadly force, or is endangering another person’s life. Deadly force cannot be used if the threat can be avoided by retreating, unless you cannot flee the situation safely.
A taser typically would be considered less-lethal force. This non-deadly force is defined as force that is not likely to cause death or great bodily harm. Sometimes, items considered non-deadly can be considered deadly weapons.
The Log Cabin will continue following this story as details become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.