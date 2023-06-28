On Wednesday, the Cabot Police Department asked Arkansas State Police’s Criminal Investigation Division to investigate an officer-involved shooting.
Approximately 12:11 a.m. Wednesday, Cabot Police Department was dispatched to Cabot Emergency Hospital after receiving a call that Douglas Nutter, 51, was involved in an altercation there. According to reports from officers, Nutter failed to comply with officer commands to stop, driving to a residence on Shady Lane in Lonoke County, where he again failed to comply with orders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.