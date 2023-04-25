The Polk County Sheriff's Office asked the Criminal Investigation Division of the Arkansas State Police to investigate an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Saturday on 1317 Highway 71 South in Mena.
Officers with Polk County Sheriff's Office and the Mena Police Department were attempting to locate Joseph Gonzalez, 27, of Cove, who was wanted for outstanding warrants out of Texas. A deputy encountered Gonzalez in the parking lot of a Mena restaurant, and attempted to take Gonzalez into custody. Gonzalez attempted to flee and struck a deputy with his vehicle.
