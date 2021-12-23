The Arkansas State Police is investigating the death of an unidentified person whose body was discovered in Pope County about 9 a.m. Wednesday in a wooded area near the 83 mile marker along Interstate 40.
The remains were found by the operator of a bush hog working in the area.
Special Agents of the state police Criminal Investigation Division are investigating the death. The body and other evidence found at the scene is being transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory.
The state Medical Examiner will determine the manner and cause of death, the approximate date of death and gender of the deceased individual. Working closely with special agents, the medical examiner will attempt to identify the person.
