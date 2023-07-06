At about 10 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, the Pine Bluff Police Department asked Arkansas State Police to investigate a shooting that occurred on Brentwood Drive because a part-time PBPD employee was involved in the incident, which has been described as a domestic disturbance.
Homeowner Whitney Bradley, 37, called 911 after reportedly firing her service weapon at Brandon Stringfellow, 40, who was visiting her home. Stringfellow was taken by ambulance to Jefferson Regional Medical Center for medical treatment, where he was reported to be in stable condition.
