Arkansas State Police continue working to identify a murder suspect after a Conway man was found dead in his vehicle last week.
Timothy Walker was found dead in the trunk of his white 2005 Ford Crown Victoria around 10:30 p.m. June 15. The 29-year-old Conway man’s wife had reported him missing two days prior, according to a search warrant affidavit.
ASP Special Agent Gregg Bray requested a circuit judge approve two search warrants – one for Walker’s phone records and another for two email accounts – as the investigation picks up. Online records show that Circuit Judge Charles “Ed” Clawson Jr. approved the search warrant requests last week.
Authorities believe the Conway man was murdered, according to court documents.
“It is believed that Timothy Walker was killed and placed in the trunk of his own vehicle and that Timothy Walker is the victim of a homicide which are in violation of the laws of the State of Arkansas, to wit: Ark. Code Ann. MURDER IN THE FIRST DEGREE 5-10-102,” Bray wrote in an affidavit requesting permission to pull Walker’s phone records.
Walker’s wife filed a missing person’s report with the Conway Police Department on June 13 on his behalf. She also called 911 on June 15 when she found his abandoned vehicle, according to a report.
The Conway man’s vehicle was found abandoned on a dirt driveway about 50 feet north of Sturgis Road and approximately 200 feet from the intersection of Round Mountain and Scenic Hill roads, the affidavit states.
After she found her husband’s vehicle, the report states Walker’s wife called 911 “and asked for a deputy to assist her in locating her husband.”
Walker’s wife broke out the back window of the vehicle after deputies Stephen Ferguson and MacKenzie Gulley pulled up to the scene so that they could get inside the vehicle.
“The abandoned vehicle was locked and Mrs. Walker broke out the back driver’s side rear window to obtain entry to the trunk,” the search warrant affidavit reads in part. “Once the trunk was opened, the body of her deceased husband was inside.”
According to the report, several “miscellaneous” personal items were found inside the vehicle. However, Walker’s phone was missing.
The special agent requested a search warrant to be able to gather information regarding all incoming and outgoing calls to Walker’s cell phone from June 12-16.
The search warrant requests also include other data extractions.
The Log Cabin Democrat will continue following this story and update with details when they become available.
