Two men have been arrested in connection to the Thursday shooting death of a Helena-West Helena police officer.
Special agents with the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division were in northwest Mississippi on Friday, where the two men wanted in connection to the officer Travis C. Wallace’s killing were being held. The U.S. Marshal’s Serive arrested Latarius Quayshun Howard, 29, and Bruce Hillie, 24, early Friday morning.
Howard, the suspected gunman, was arrested in Shaw, Mississippi, and faces a capital murder charge. Hillie, the alleged getaway driver, was arrested in Indianola, Mississippi, and faces a hindering apprehension charge.
Authorities had been searching for Howard in connection to a shooting that happened about one week prior when he was spotted outside the Delta Inn off Highway 49 on Thursday. The 29-year-old suspect led a gun battle against police outside the motel and ultimately shot Wallace at 6:11 p.m., according to police.
The Helena-West Helena officer was taken to a nearby hospital and was pronounced dead at 7:10 p.m. Thursday.
Officials announced on Friday that ASP would lead the murder investigation.
“The Arkansas State Police will be the lead law enforcement agency to investigate the Thursday evening shooting incident,” ASP stated in a Friday morning news release. “Special agents assigned to the department’s Criminal Investigation Division will be responsible for preparing an investigative case file for the Phillips County prosecuting attorney who has filed the state’s charges.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.