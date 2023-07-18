At approximately 8:40 a.m. on July 17, 2023, an Arkansas State Police (ASP) trooper executed a tactical vehicle intervention (TVI) maneuver to stop a fleeing suspect at the 17-mile marker of Highway 67 North.
Andrew Muggs, 25, of Lonoke County died from injuries sustained in the incident. Muggs was endangering the lives of other motorists by exceeding 100 mph and passing vehicles on the left shoulder during the 14-mile pursuit, which was initiated on Landers Road by the Sherwood Police Department, the ASP said in a news release.
