State police

The Arkansas State Police seized approximately 50,000 Fentanyl pills (pictured here) and a firearm during a routine traffic stop Monday on Interstate 40. The street value of the illegally manufactured drugs is estimated to be more than $2 million.

 Arkansas State Police photo

During a routine traffic stop Monday on Interstate 40, Arkansas State Police seized approximately 50,000 Fentanyl pills and a firearm. The street value of the illegally manufactured drugs is estimated to be more than $2 million.

“There’s no telling how many lives were saved by taking such a massive quantity of this deadly substance out of circulation,” ASP Col. Mike Hagar said. “We’re so proud of our Troopers for the courageous and important work they’re doing every day to protect Arkansans.”

