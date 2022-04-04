A homicide in Parkin on Sunday night and the pursuit of a suspect that ended in a law enforcement stand-off with the suspect has left two people dead and two wounded. Among the wounded is Cross County Sheriff David West.
Parkin police officers were called to 306 Smithdale Avenue shortly before 9 PM. Inside the local residence, officers found Shoron Selvy, 47, and Patricia Pepper, 55, both wounded from gunshots. Selvy later died and Pepper was transported to a Memphis hospital where she is listed in stable condition.
A witness identified Darius Kirkwood, 20, who was seen leaving the residence before police arrived. A short-time later, a Wynne police officer spotted Kirkwood traveling toward Wynne along U.S. Highway 64.
The police officer attempted to stop the vehicle Kirkwood was driving at a high rate of speed and forcing other motorists from the highway.
Cross County sheriff’s deputies joined in the pursuit as Kirkwood continued through Wynne fleeing from law enforcement officers along U.S. Highway 1 toward Forrest City, later turning onto a county road, then stopping at #2 County Road 7011.
Kirkwood ignored commands from deputies and police to exit the vehicle. Officers then approached the vehicle in an attempt to forcibly remove Kirkwood, leading to an exchange of gunfire.
Kirkwood died at the scene and Sheriff West sustained a non-life threatening wound. He was transported to a Memphis hospital and released earlier today.
Law enforcement officers from the Wynne Police Department and Cross County Sheriff’s Department are known to have fired their weapons at Kirkwood during the exchange of gunfire.
Questions relating to their administrative status should be directed to the respective departments.
The Arkansas State Police has been requested to investigate the homicide and shooting incidents.
Case files involving both incidents will be turned-over to the Cross County prosecuting attorney who will use the investigative report to determine whether the use of deadly force by law enforcement officers was consistent with Arkansas laws.
Identity confirmed
Samantha L. Edgmond, 35, of Springfield, Missouri, has been identified as the woman shot by four Pope County law enforcement officers the night of March 30, authorities said in a news release.
The Arkansas State Police investigation continues.
