On Aug. 15 Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund, or ASPSF, began accepting scholarship applications for the spring 2023 semester at aspsf.org/apply now. The deadline to apply is Oct. 15.
ASPSF awards scholarships up to $1,200 to eligible single parents living in Arkansas who are attending college or obtaining technical training. It assists both part-time and full-time single parent students pursuing postsecondary education, including associate degrees, bachelor’s degrees, and certificate programs. Last year, ASPSF awarded more than 1,400 scholarships totaling $1.4 million across the state.
“ASPSF has given me the chance to complete my degree and provide for my child,” Victoria Gibbs, a scholarship recipient who studied health services administration at University of Central Arkansas, said.
The scholarships are flexible, ASPSF officials said.
“Single parents can use the discretionary money to pay for the simple things that create the biggest barriers between them and their education, such as child care, gas, car repairs, laptops, utilities, etc,” ASPSF said.
ASPSF is more than a check. It provides personal support to recipients, such as workshops – including 168 across the state last year – and mentoring to help students be job-ready after they obtain their degree. The ASPSF staff and supporters walk alongside the recipients, supporting them through school to graduation and into sustainable employment with family-supporting wages.
Eligibility guidelines are available at aspsf.org/eligibility. In addition to being a single parent in Arkansas, criteria includes having a GED or high school diploma, a 2.0 GPA, and a household income typically not more than 250 percent of Federal Poverty Guidelines.
For more information about ASPSF, please contact Program Manager Daphne Scott at 501-588-2902 or dscott@aspsf.org.
