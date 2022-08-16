Scholarships

Victoria Gibbs is an ASPSF scholarship recipient who studied health services administration at University of Central Arkansas.

 Submitted photo

On Aug. 15 Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund, or ASPSF, began accepting scholarship applications for the spring 2023 semester at aspsf.org/apply now. The deadline to apply is Oct. 15.

ASPSF awards scholarships up to $1,200 to eligible single parents living in Arkansas who are attending college or obtaining technical training. It assists both part-time and full-time single parent students pursuing postsecondary education, including associate degrees, bachelor’s degrees, and certificate programs. Last year, ASPSF awarded more than 1,400 scholarships totaling $1.4 million across the state.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.