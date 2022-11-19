ASPSF names Conway parent Student of the Month

Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund (ASPSF) has recognized Conway resident William Pontius as its Student of the Month for November 2022, the organization announced in a news release on Wednesday.
Pontius, a student at the University of Central Arkansas (UCA) and single father of one son who received a scholarship from ASPSF in the spring of 2022, said he was nervous when he first applied to enroll in college.
“I questioned myself if I could genuinely handle school while raising my son,” Pontius said, per the news release. “Regardless of how I felt, I knew I had to try.”
Pontius pushed through the nerves, however, and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business administration at UCA in May. Now, he’s enrolled in UCA’s graduate school and pursuing a master’s degree in data analytics.
“My ultimate goal is to provide the best life possible for my son and to be a role model in his life,” Pontius said. “In truth, he is my role model and the reason for my efforts.”
Per a statement Pontius provided the ASPSF with, he decided to pursue a degree at UCA after experiencing a “demanding and draining” routine after his son had a tumor removed that caused complications that required speech therapy.
“I knew I had to stay proactive and not let time slip through my fingers,” Pontius said. “With this in mind, I researched schools and decided to further my education at UCA.”
Adding that he surpassed his own expectations after graduating with nearly all “A’s,” Pontius said his success wouldn’t have been possible without the financial support he received from ASPSF.
“I never dreamed of graduating college with a bachelor’s degree, and now that dream is coming to fruition,” Pontius said. “This achievement could not have been possible without the financial help provided through scholarships awarded through organizations such as ASPSF and the Mary Ann Greenwood Endowment Fund. Your generosity has given me a newfound drive, giving me an incentive to push myself further.”
ASPSF has been awarding scholarships to students like Pontius since 1990, distributing $30 million in scholarships since that time. People interested in ASPSF can contact Program Manager Daphne Scott at dscott@aspsf.org or (501) 588-2902.
