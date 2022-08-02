Community Action Program for Central Arkansas (CAPCA) Faulkner and White County Support Offices, as well as the Cleburne County phone line, will remain closed the rest of the week to allow its team time to process the extremely high volume of the utility assistance applications it has received, CAPCA officials said in an updated statement. CAPCA previously planned to reopen Wednesday.
“We will be unable to accept LiHEAP utility assistance applications for the remainder of this week due to possible depletion of funds,” CAPCA officials said. “We are processing all applications that have been submitted as quickly as possible. If funds are remaining we will reopen on Monday.”
