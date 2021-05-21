Father Joseph de Orbegozo, an associate pastor at St. Joseph Church, recently spoke to the high school’s Spanish I and II classes about his unique background and upbringing.
Father’s parents were from Peru, but they emigrated to the U.S. during their country’s civil war. Although he grew up in a Peruvian-American household, Father didn’t begin to learn Spanish until he was in high school.
“It was a challenge for me to learn about a new language and culture which initially created a sense of vulnerability in me,” he said. “It later resulted in amazing experiences of compassion and grace.”
During the remainder of his time, Father focused on the importance of learning to see the world through new perspectives and the connections it creates in order to better love thy neighbor. He’ll be leaving St. Joseph next month to take on a new assignment as Administrator of the Cathedral of St. Andrew in Little Rock.
