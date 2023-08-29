Arkansas Shakespeare Theatre announces fall tour cast, dates

Augustine Nguyen performs “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged)” in Rochester, New York.

 Submitted photo

The Arkansas Shakespeare Theatre (AST) at the University of Central Arkansas will open its fall tour of “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged)” with a public performance at the Center for Humanities and Arts at the University of Arkansas-Pulaski Tech at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 9.

After a summer run, which included venues in Arkansas such as Hot Springs and Morrilton, AST partnered with Shake on the Lake Theatre Company to bring the show to western New York with stops in Rochester, Silver Lake, Geneseo and others.

