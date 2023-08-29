The Arkansas Shakespeare Theatre (AST) at the University of Central Arkansas will open its fall tour of “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged)” with a public performance at the Center for Humanities and Arts at the University of Arkansas-Pulaski Tech at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 9.
After a summer run, which included venues in Arkansas such as Hot Springs and Morrilton, AST partnered with Shake on the Lake Theatre Company to bring the show to western New York with stops in Rochester, Silver Lake, Geneseo and others.
Current public performances include:
7:30 p.m. on Sept. 9 at the Center for Humanities and Arts at the University of Arkansas-Pulaski Tech in North Little Rock.
7:30 p.m. on Sept. 16 at Historic Washington State Park in Washington.
7:30 p.m. on Sept. 21 at the Ozark Heritage Center Arts Center and Museum in Leslie.
7:30 p.m. on Oct. 7 at the Skokos Performing Arts Center in Alma.
4 p.m. on Oct. 8, at the Skokos Performing Arts Center.
7:30 p.m. on Oct. 13 at the River Valley Arts Center in Russellville.
“The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged),” written by Adam Long, Daniel Singer and Jess Winfield, follows three Shakespearean super-fans as they bring all of Shakespeare’s 30-something plays to life in a single evening. The show was London’s longest-running comedy, having played for over nine years on London’s West End.
Long-time AST performer and leading actor Dan Matisa (credits include Off-Broadway shows, television and film credits, Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival and others) will direct the piece.
The cast includes Augustine Nguyen (credits include Kentucky Shakespeare Festival, Arkansas Rep, Shake on the Lake Theatre Company and others), Kevin Alan Brown (credits include productions in Russia, Greece, New York, Washington, D.C. and others) and Emily Swenskie (credits include AST, CAT Collective, Argenta Community Theatre and others).
The design team for “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged)” includes Costume Designer Keagan Styes, Scenic Designer Austin Aschbrenner and Sound Designer Matthew Duncan.
In conjunction with the tour, AST will also be offering a package of workshops. The workshops will be led by Swenskie and Brown, both of whom have taught all around the country as well as locally at AST, The Rep, Argenta Community Theatre and others.
Offerings include workshops in Shakespearean language, stage combat, improvisation, music and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.