The 2023 season of the Arkansas Shakespeare Theatre (AST) is set to open June 15 with a production of Shakespeare’s adventure-romance, “The Tempest,” in the new Windgate Center for the Fine and Performing Arts on the University of Central Arkansas (UCA) campus.

The season also includes the madcap comedy, “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged),” opening June 17, and the inaugural musical variety show, “Shakespeare Cabaret,” opening June 22.

