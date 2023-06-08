The 2023 season of the Arkansas Shakespeare Theatre (AST) is set to open June 15 with a production of Shakespeare’s adventure-romance, “The Tempest,” in the new Windgate Center for the Fine and Performing Arts on the University of Central Arkansas (UCA) campus.
The season also includes the madcap comedy, “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged),” opening June 17, and the inaugural musical variety show, “Shakespeare Cabaret,” opening June 22.
In partnership with the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville, the shows will close in Conway on June 25, and then travel to Fayetteville to open June 30, for a limited run at the Global Campus Theatre in downtown Fayetteville.
“We are excited to produce a full season of shows here at AST for the first time since 2019,” AST Managing Director Chad Bradford said, per a news release issued to the Log Cabin Democrat on Wednesday. “The pandemic hit all arts organizations in Arkansas particularly hard, so we are thrilled to bring a full season of professional theater all over the state.”
Shakespeare’s last great solo work, “The Tempest”, takes audiences on a journey to a remote island full of romance, magic, revenge and redemption. The show will be directed by Morgan Hicks and will feature Selena Mykenzie Gordon as Miranda, Steven Marzolf as Prospero, Betsy Jilka as Iris and Jordan Williams as Ferdinand. AST regular Matthew Duncan will once again compose original music for the piece and act as musical director.
The design team for “The Tempest” includes Callie Lythgoe, Zach McJunkins and Morgan McInnis.
Other cast members in “The Tempest” include: Grace Taylor as Ariel, Gabriel Franco-Kull as Sebastian, Ben Grimes as Antonio, Na’Tosha Devon as Alonso, Adam Frank as Gonzalo, Bryan Alstatt as Adrian, Ashton Fritzges as Francisco, Leah Smith as Trinculo, Nick Carpenter as Caliban, Riles Holiday as Stephano, Lauren Carlton as Juno and Holly Ruth Gale as Ceres.
“The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged),” written by Adam Long, Daniel Singer and Jess Winfield, follows three Shakespearean super-fans as they bring all of Shakespeare’s 30-something plays to life in a single evening. Long time AST favorite and leading actor, Dan Matisa will direct the piece. This fast-paced, fun and frantic piece will have a limited tour around the state and is currently scheduled for The Winthrop Rockefeller Institute June 10, the Hot Springs Farmers Market June 16 and The Joint Comedy Theatre in Argenta July 6. The cast includes Augustine Nguyen, Quinn Gasaway and Heather Hooten.
The design team for “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged)” includes Keagan Styes and Austin Aschbrenner.
The “Shakespeare Cabaret” will tie music, comedy and other variety acts together under a Shakespearean theme. The show asks what would Shakespeare think if he were alive in 2023 and where would he find inspiration.
“It’s basically the Bard meets Carol Burnett,” Bradford said. “It is a completely original piece and will feature the unique and varied talents of our fabulous company of performers.”
AST is also planning a special sneak-peak of the season at “AST Knight’s Night” on June 9 at The Max Event Venue in downtown Conway. Donors who give at the “knight” level of $500 or more will receive two complimentary tickets to a special performance of “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged)” which will include food, wine, music and more. Those interested in donating can visit www.arkshakes.com/donate, the news release read.
Individual and season tickets may also be purchased at www.arkshakes.com.
In conjunction with the summer season, AST will offer a four-week summer theatre camp for 2nd grade through 12th grade students which will culminate in an original show devised by the students. Emily Swenskie will act as youth director. For more information or to register, visit arkshakes.com/education.
Performance dates and times are listed below:
“The Tempest” in Conway
June 15 – 7:30 p.m.
June 16 – 7:30 p.m.
June 17 – 2 p.m.
June 23 – 7:30 p.m.
June 25 – 2 p.m.
“The Tempest” in Fayetteville
June 30 – 7:30 p.m.
July 1 – 2 p.m.
“The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged)” in Conway
June 17 – 7:30 p.m.
June 20 – 7:30 p.m.
June 21 – 7:30 p.m.
June 24 – 2 p.m.
“The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged)” in Fayetteville
June 30 – 2 p.m.
July 1 – 7:30 p.m.
“Shakespeare Cabaret” in Conway
June 22 – 7:30 p.m.
June 24 – 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.