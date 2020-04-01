The Arkansas Shakespeare Theatre canceled its 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The cast and crew had planned to start meeting in May to create AST’s 14th season, which was to include “As You Like It,” “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged)” and “Into the Woods.” The public performances were scheduled to start in June.
“We plan to do the same plays [next year] that we were going to do this year,” AST Executive Director Mary Ruth Marotte told the Log Cabin Democrat.
AST, the state’s only professional Shakespeare company, is stationed on the University of Central Arkansas campus.
Marotte said university officials “made the decision based on forecasts projecting the COVID-19 virus infection rates may not reach peak levels until mid-June.”
Instead, the 14th season will begin next year.
“We are deeply saddened that we will not create productions that have been such an integral part of summers in Conway,” Marotte said in a news release announcing the canceled season. “Obviously, this is not the time to physically be in the same place, but we will be with our artists, technicians and audience members in spirit and will prepare for a phenomenal 2021 season.”
AST had offered full productions of Shakepeare’s works in addition to other plays and musicals each summer for the past 13 years.
Rebekah Scallet, AST producing artistic manager, said that after the crisis is over, theater will be more crucial than ever.
“It gives me strength to think about making human connections through theatre again. When we emerge from this crisis, the theatre will be needed more than ever as we find our way back to each other,” she said.
AST's mission is “to entertain, engage and enrich the community.”
For more information, visit arkshakes.com or call 501-852-0702.
