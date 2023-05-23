Arkansas Shakespeare Theatre will once again take its show on the road and perform a family-friendly production at the Winthrop Rockefeller Institute.
This year’s offering, The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged), will be performed at 6:30 p.m. June 10.
Registration, found at rockefellerinstitute.org/AST, is free and open to the public. As in past years, attendees are welcome to spread out blankets or bring lawn chairs, with provided seating being limited.
The Institute will have horseshoes, volleyball, bicycles and various yard games to entertain guests before the big performance, plus face painting and a magic show beginning at 5 p.m.
Starting at 4 p.m., R&C Shaved Ice and H&H BBQ food trucks will be open for business. Cash and cards are accepted. Free popcorn and water will also be available, along with picnic boxes prepared by the Institute’s kitchen team. Pre-orders for picnic boxes are $14 per meal and will be available for pick-up at 4 p.m.
No outside alcoholic beverages will be permitted.
Arkansas Shakespeare Theatre offers this description of the performance:
“The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) is an irreverent, fast-paced romp through the Bard’s plays and was London’s longest-running comedy, having clocked nine years in London’s West End. Three Shakespearean “super fans” weave their wicked way through all of Shakespeare’s comedies, histories, and tragedies in one wild ride that will leave you breathless and helpless with laughter. Fun, frantic and perfect for the whole family.”
