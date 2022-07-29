A man wanted by Memphis police in connection with two murders that occurred about 3:30 a.m. Thursday was apprehended by Arkansas State Troopers Thursday afternoon. The Memphis homicide case involves the deaths of a 36-year-old woman and her 14-year-old son.
About 12:25 p.m., a state trooper patrolling Interstate 30 spotted a westbound vehicle matching the description of one that Memphis authorities believed was being driven by the murder suspect. As the vehicle exited the highway at Hope and turned into the parking lot of a Hazel Street convenience store, troopers converged onto the lot taking into custody Jose Murillo Salgado, 42, of Bartlett, Tennessee.
