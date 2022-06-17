Beginning June 25, the Arkansas Shakespeare Theater will feature “Much Ado About Nothing” at the University of Central Arkansas Bridges Larson Theatre in Snow Fine Arts. This will be the first production from AST in two years.
The show will be performed on June 23-25, June 30 and July 1-2.
Showtimes are listed below:
June 23-24 at 7:30 p.m.
June 25 at 2 p.m.
June 30 and July 1 at 7:30 p.m.
July 2 at 2 p.m.
General admission tickets are $20. Student tickets are $15. Tickets can be purchased at https://uca.universitytickets .com/w/event.aspx?id=1503.
The play is directed by Stacy Pendergraft who is the associate professor of actor training at UA-Little Rock and one of the “collaborators representing three universities coming together to bring ‘Much Ado’ to life.”
“Much Ado About Nothing” is a joint collaboration between UCA and UA-Fayetteville, according to Pendergraft.
“This has been one of the most joyful, fulfilling rehearsal processes of my career,” Pendergraft said. “Much of that has to do with the brilliance of the play and its rich characters.”
The show was constructed in UA-Fayetteville shops and rehearsed at UCA, which required the two colleges to share the load of preparation.
Pendergraft said: “Because we are presenting the show in both Fayetteville and Conway, there is a lot to think about in terms of moving the scenery and costumes, as well as the actors to and from each location.”
Executive managing producer of AST Shauna Meador discussed the year-long preparation for this production as the casting calls, costumes and technical rehearsals flew by in the eyes of the cast. The show opened in Fayetteville on Thursday.
Pendergraft shared that the cast has been rehearsing for eight hours a day for the past three weeks.
“The educational mission in the production is so strong with both universities looking to provide a professional experience for its students,” Pendergraft said. “Professional artists on faculty with both theatre departments are deeply engaged in the production.”
The talent across the state of Arkansas will be the main priority of this production, as it showcases multiple colleges with students on different levels of education. AST has utilized the capability of graduate students from UA-Fayetteville, as UCA does not have graduate programs.
Pendergraft stated that the “stunning visual design-scapes” that were hand-crafted for this specific production were created by UA-Fayetteville graduate students.
This show contains more original music than AST has pushed in past shows, according to Meador.
“There’s quite a bit of original music that was written for the show by Chad Bradford,” Meador said.
Bradford graduated from UCA in 2006, and has been with AST for five seasons as an actor.
“Music always reaches us at a different level than just the language,” Meador said.
From the original music to the array of local talent, “Much Ado About Nothing” is just the beginning of the future of AST, as Meador explained that “the big thing on the horizon for us is moving into the Wingate Center for Fine and Performing Arts next year.”
