ASU-Beebe Veterinary Tech Program receives jackets

The Veterinary Technology Program at Arkansas State University-Beebe recently received a donation of 65 Columbia brand fleece jackets, courtesy of Gene Lockwood’s sporting goods store in Little Rock, owned by Marty and Kim Ward.
Veterinary Technology students include Karlie Mason from Beebe, Sydney Johnson from Conway, Emma Stalnaker from Cabot, and Alina Homan from Jessieville; back row: Tabitha Colquitt from Greenbrier, Jessica Ballon from Lake Village, Stephanie Miller from Conway, Sheri Thomson from Pine Bluff, Mathew Ward from Little Rock, Michelle Shelley from Batesville, Brooke Hendrix from Pangburn, Riley Campbell from Brookland, Everett Pilcher from Conway, Elizabeth Bamber from Hope and Alyssa Sheppard from Little Rock.
Eugene A. Lockwood founded what is now Gene Lockwood’s in October of 1955. Store locations are in Hot Springs and Little Rock. For information about ASU-Beebe degrees or certificates available, call (501) 882-3600 or view the website at www.asub.edu.
