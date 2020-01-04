Attempted murder charge dropped in assault case

A Faulkner County man previously charged with attempted murder after shooting at his father in November 2018 instead was found guilty of aggravated assault and terroristic threatening charges.
Shawn C. Sivis, 37, of Guy entered a negotiated deal with prosecutors Friday morning and pleaded guilty to two felony charges: first-degree terroristic threatening and aggravated assault on a family or household member.
Two other felony counts – attempted first-degree murder and conveyance of a terroristic act – were dismissed during open court Friday.
Senior deputy prosecutor Hugh Finkelstein said the charges were dropped after considering the 37-year-old’s mental evaluation and following several conversations with Sivils’ father, who was the victim in this case.
After pleading guilty in the case, Sivils was ordered to serve six years of felony probation and pay a $250 fine.
The case against Sivils stems from a Nov. 12, 2018, incident where the then-36-year-old reportedly shot at his father two times.
Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a residence on Orchard Road, located in northern Faulkner County, around 6:45 p.m. on the day in question after the suspect’s mother heard two gunshots.
Sivils’ father had gone to the basement to confront him about taking two .357 revolvers that were missing from his parents’ bedroom.
The 37-year-old’s father called 911 from in the basement during the struggle while his wife was already on the line with dispatchers.
According to a statement Sivils gave to psychologist Ed Stafford during a mental examination to determine if he was fit to proceed with trial, the 37-year-old admitted to taking his parents’ firearms with the intention of selling them for meth on Nov. 12.
“I never thought in my life I’d ever get to this point,” Sivils told Stafford during his evaluation. “I knew the weapon was loaded because I loaded it. But I thought it was a special cartridge.”
Sivils reportedly told the examiner he “was in a hell of a situation with crystal meth” at the time and planned to either pawn the two revolvers and a shotgun or trade them directly with his dealer for more meth, according to his forensic report filed in Faulkner County Circuit Court.
The first time Sivils pointed a firearm at his father and pulled the trigger during their Nov. 12 struggle, the gun did not fire, he said.
As the struggle continued, Sivils “was able to free one of his arms and fired a shot at the refrigerator and also fired a shot at the wall while struggling with his father,” according to his statement to Stafford.
Soon after he was booked into the county jail on the night in question, Sivils also set fire to a cell in Faulkner County Detention Center Unit II. The 37-year-old was charged with impairing the operation of a vital public facility through violent behavior or substantial disruption and second-degree criminal mischief in connection to the jail cell fire.
On Friday, prosecutors agreed to drop the criminal mischief charge after Sivils pleaded guilty to the preceding felony charge.
Sivils’ felony probation in the second case is set to run concurrently with the assault case.
Staff writer Marisa Hicks can be reached at mhicks@thecabin.net.
