A Conway teen accused of attempting to kill his adoptive parents by setting fire to their Duncan Street residence in August 2019 has undergone a mental evaluation and is now waiting for the examiner’s report.
Titus Patrick Jordan, 18, was 17 years old when he was charged as an adult with arson and two counts of attempted capital murder.
The teen’s attorney, James Lane, requested in January that his client undergo a mental evaluation. However, the fitness to proceed and criminal responsibility evaluations were delayed in March amid the coronavirus pandemic.
According to a letter issued to the court on March 20 by Stephanie Vondran, an attorney representing the Arkansas State Hospital, the state hospital canceled all non-patient evaluations scheduled between March 23 through April 10 due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Prosecutors requested a show cause hearing be issued in Jordan’s case on Aug. 24 because at that time, the 18-year-old had not been evaluated. Melissa Dannacher and Debora Inman from the Arkansas State Hospital were subpoenaed to appear in Faulkner County Circuit Court on Thursday to address the court on why Jordan had not yet been evaluated and “to show cause why they should not be cited for contempt of the previous orders of this Court,”according to an order singed by Circuit Judge Troy Braswell Jr.
The show cause portion of the hearing was canceled after the Arkansas State Hospital sent court officials documentation showing Jordan had received both evaluations as of Wednesday.
The circuit judge said the notices “satisfied the court’s concern” in regards to Jordan being evaluated.
Lane said during Thursday’s brief hearing that he expects to receive reports stemming from the mental evaluations within the next two weeks.
The defense team and prosecutors will reconvene at 9 a.m. Sept. 30 for an update on Jordan’s mental health status.
The felony case stems from an Aug. 26, 2019, incident where Titus is accused of setting fire to and destroying Gage and Katie Jordan’s home as the couple slept.
The couple woke up to the smell of smoke during the early morning hours and found that the exterior exits of their home were up in flames and their adopted son was missing. The Jordans had fostered Titus prior to adopting him in October 2018.
Since the incident, Titus was issued a no contact order that bars him from communicating with Gage and Katie. The then-17-year-old, who has pleaded not guilty to the felony case, is also being held in the Faulkner County Detention Center in lieu of a $250,000 bond.
At first, the teen told detective Hayden Schmitt that he set fire to the Duncan Street residence because he was upset his parents did not come looking for him when he ran away three nights prior. The 17-year-old claimed he planned to set himself on fire after setting the house on fire so that the couple that adopted him would be “emotionally hurt like him,” according to the affidavit.
Schmitt interviewed the teen the next day, pointing out that his previous statement did not seem likely because he fled the home with a suitcase that had “enough clothing to sustain him for a long period of time.” The detective also questioned Jordan about a dream he reportedly told his adoptive mother about the Saturday (Aug. 24) before the house fire, which was Monday, Aug. 26. According to the affidavit, Jordan told his mother he had a dream about the house bringing down, “and that he was the only person to survive.”
“He changed his story several times throughout the interview, but he did admit that he did want his parents to die,” Schmitt wrote in his report. “(Jordan also admitted that) he came up with and excited his plan to burn the house down.”
