Unidentified Russellville School District administrators violated policy by not getting school board approval of the salaries paid to some employees.
Khayyam Eddings, an attorney with the Little Rock law firm Friday, Eldredge & Clark, reported the policy discrepancy to the school board and the public during Tuesday’s regular May meeting.
Eddings told the board he was tasked on March 4 with, among other things, investigating whether district has been following the prescribed salary schedule as relates to classified employees.
“According to Russellville School District policy, the classified employees salary range involves 25 steps,” Eddings said. “The goal is for all employees to be paid at an equitable level. But this is where it gets dicey, and you can see where issues began.”
The policy states that newly hired employee salaries are placed on the salary schedule based on their experience. Teachers with no experience are placed at Step 1, while teachers with one to two years of experience are paid at Step 2. Likewise, three to four years’ experience lands you at Step 3, five to six years’ experience is Step 4 and seven-plus years equals Step 5.
The policy allows the administration to place teachers above Step 5 but the procedure for that to happen involves the assistant superintendent making a recommendation to the Chief Financial Officer and the superintendent for review. Ultimately, however, the school board is required to approve that salary, Eddings said.
“Policy 8.1 states that the superintendent has authority when recommending employee to board for approval to consider applicant’s experience,” Eddings said. “But ultimately it is the board that has authority to hire and fire. The superintendent is required to present that information to the board.
Eddings said his investigation went back to 2014, but he didn’t find instances of irregularity until 2017 and 2018, when he discovered routine placements of employees above Step 5.
“I didn’t find any prior to 2017,” Eddings said. “What I found was newly hired employees had been put above Step 5 and there was no presentation to the board of that recommendation on where to place them on the salary schedule.
“One could argue because that was not done, it led to inequities in pay between the salaries of current Russellville School District employees and newly hired employees.”
One example Eddings found was an employee with five years of experience being placed at Step 20 in December 2018. The salary was not approved by the board.
Another example was found in August 2018, where an employee was hired at Step 12, and then in 2019 that same employee was increased to Step 19.
“It is not limited only to newly hired employees,” Eddings said. “It also involves employees who transferred in positions.”
In 2019, a Step 10 employee who was a bookkeeper transferred to payroll specialist, for which they received a promotion to Step 21 – a $9,000 pay raise.
“If employee had stayed in same step, they still would have gotten a pay increase, but it would have been less than $4,000,” Eddings said.
Eddings also uncovered a discrepancy in the way district nurses were being paid.
“According to policy, school nurses should get credit for their experience outside of their school nursing experience,” he said. The attorney found that seven of the district’s 11 nurses are not getting credit for their experience, while four are receiving the proper credit.
Eddings said his examples were just a few samples of what is going on, because he was not able to go through all the hiring in the district.
“This issue was brought to administration last April by two employees who unsuccessfully sought an audience with the administration to try and get some resolution to the matter,” Eddings said, “and I believe at that time it landed in my lap.”
Eddings was also engaged to investigate an allegation of sexual misconduct in which no formal complaint was filed, and he concluded that it did happen and a letter documenting the accusations was placed in the accused offender’s personnel file.
He also was asked about a potential violation of the district’s nepotism policy involving a student’s part-time work in the CFO’s office, but he found no conflict due to the student not being supervised by a relative.
“Given the description of duties the student assigned to do, I didn’t have real issue with student doing that kind of work in the office. I understand that you have Virtual Fridays, and the student was assigned to work on Friday, but I did wonder why the student wasn’t in school at that time.”
Eddings said if board sees an issue with something like a student working in an office where a relative is employed then the district needs a policy prohibiting it from happening.
Board President Chris Cloud asked, following the presentation, how the district and the board can resolve the pay inequities that have arisen due to the policy not being followed.
“That is one thing I wondered,” Eddings said. “I understand (interim superintendent Andrew) Vining has already started meeting with some of the personnel committees to try and hash some of this out.”
Eddings said there was also some question over whether grievances filed over the pay inequities were filed in a timely fashion.
“Whether grievances were filed in a timely fashion or not, once issue comes to attention of both the administration and the board, whether they hear grievances or not, the board certainly has a responsibility to do something to resolve the issue,” Eddings said. “I think from employee morale perspective, the administration and board are duty bound to resolve the issues.”
