Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge on Monday announced mobile office locations for January.
Rutledge created this initiative during her first year in office to increase office accessibility for all Arkansans, particularly to those who live outside the capital city. Office hours were held in all 75 counties each year during her first term, assisting 3,300 Arkansans. In 2019, Attorney General Mobile Offices served more than 2,200 Arkansans.
Rutledge believes face-to-face conversations are the best way to truly hear from Arkansans. The Attorney General Mobile Offices assist Arkansans with consumer related issues by filing consumer complaints against scam artists as well as answering questions about the office and the other services it offers to constituents.
Rutledge continues her partnerships with local law enforcement across Arkansas. Law enforcement officials will be on hand to collect unused and expired prescription medications to ensure they are secured and properly disposed. Arkansans are encouraged to bring their old, unused or expired prescription medications to an upcoming mobile office. During Rutledges five years in office, over 800 pounds of medications were collected at mobile offices.
For more information about services provided by the attorney denerals office, visit ArkansasAG.gov or call (501) 682-2007.
The upcoming mobile office schedule is below:
Grant County
Tuesday, Jan. 7
10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Sheridan Senior Center
Grant County Park
1525 US-270
Sheridan, AR 72150
Perry County
Thursday, Jan. 9
10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Diane Wilson Senior Activity Center
107 North Magnolia St.
Perryville, AR 72126
Conway County
Wednesday, Jan. 15
10:30 a.m. to noon
T.C. Vaughan Senior Activity Center
706 North Division St.
Morrilton, AR 72110
White County
Thursday, Jan. 16
10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
John Lightle Senior Center
2200 East Moore Street
Searcy, AR 72143
Ashley County
Thursday, Jan. 23
10:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.
Hamburg Senior Citizens Center
1406 North Main St.
Hamburg, AR 71646
Prairie County
Tuesday, Jan. 28
11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Hazen Senior Health & Wellness Center
607 McDonald Drive
Hazen, AR 72064
Clark County
Thursday, Jan. 30
9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
CADC Arkadelphia Senior Activity Center
1305 North 10th Street
Arkadelphia, AR 71923
