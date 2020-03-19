The office of Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is reminding residents and businesses about the repercussions associated with illegal price-gouging.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson declared an emergency declaration in response to the coronavirus pandemic on March 11. Therefore, the state's price gouging laws went into effect.
As a result, businesses and individuals are not allowed to charge 10% more than before the epidemic hit.
"Price gouging is illegal, and I will hold bad actors accountable who take advantage of Arkansans," Rutledge said on March 11. "Unfortunately during a time of uncertainty and worry, consumers must be diligent and report businesses charging prices for items that are beyond legal limits."
During a recent news conference, Rutledge spoke about a northwest Arkansas pharmacy that was selling packs of water at $8, but $4 before COVID-19 hit; she said they would soon be receiving a lot of contact from her office.
"Any business or individual attempting to price gouge on goods or services can face criminal charges and could face penalties up to $10,000 per item," officials said in a news release. "Arkansans can file consumer complaints with the Attorney Generals Office if they see price-gouging activity."
Rutledge said she's committed to holding everyone accountable during this time.
The attorney general sent letters to the CEOs at Amazon, eBay and Walmart — all allow third-party sellers to offer consumer goods through online retail platforms — regarding the laws going into effect.
In addition, the letter also praised the companies for the proactive responses each took in preventing price gouging during the COVID-19 pandemic and encouraged all to take further action to stop bad actors from artificially raising prices on basic needs products during this public health crisis," according to officials.
"Arkansans have enough on their minds right now and paying exponentially inflated prices for basic necessities shouldn't be one of them," Rutledge said in a news release. "I am committed to working with online retail platforms to hold pandemic profiteers accountable to the full extent of the law."
Rutledge released the following tips early on to avoid, and spot, price gouging:
- Know the average price for goods like hand sanitizer, soap and non-perishable food items before purchasing. If it seems too high, ask questions.
- Avoid high-pressure sales tactics to purchase items that claim to keep you healthy.
- When possible, deal with established, reputable businesses in the community.
- Stay updated on the latest risks, warnings and prevention tactics at CDC.gov/Coronavirus
"The ban on price gouging remains in effect for at least 30 days on goods and services related to the emergency and can be extended another 30 days by the governing body, if needed," officials said. "The scope of the law is broad and is intended to cover anything that may be needed in the event of a state of emergency."
Arkansans who have questions can email the office at oag@ArkansasAG.gov or call 800-482-8982.
