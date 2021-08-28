Attorney General Leslie Rutledge was the guest speaker at the monthly Faulkner County Landlord’s Association (FCLLA) meeting Thursday afternoon where she helped answer some questions to the members in attendance.
She answered one member’s question about the biggest complaints Rutledge as the AG has heard from both tenants and landlords. As for tenants, Rutledge says that the biggest complaints she’s had are about landlords who should “not be in the landlord business” and from landlords themselves, she mentions that the biggest complaint she’s heard about are holdover tenants.
“With COVID, how do you make someone prove that it’s COVID related?” Rutledge said. “Was it just COVID related because someone is refusing to get a job? Restaurants are begging for employees right now, businesses are begging for employees.”
Rutledge also answered questions about the Arkansas Rent Relief Program which was brought up by another member in attendance as well as answering non-FCLLA related items such as school mask mandates, education issues in Arkansas and vaccines.
“Decide what you want to about the vaccine, but please get off Google and talk to your doctor about if you should get the vaccine,” she said.
Marie Cason, a member of the FCLLA and owner of AirBNBs in Conway, also spoke at the meeting going over AirBNBs and the recent discussions from the Conway City Council over plans to regulate Airbnbs.
The FCLLA meets at 11:30 a.m. on the fourth Thursday of each month at Downtown Loft, 1117 Oak St. Suite 307 in Conway.
The FCLLA’s goal “is to educate, empower, provide networking opportunities and grow our network in Faulkner County,” member Jema Quintana said.
For more information about FCLLA, visit www.arkansaslandlords.org.
