As mild temperatures arrive, so do fall sports. When Arkansans decide to take in a live football game at any of the state’s great institutions, it is important they don’t get tackled into buying fake tickets.

Oftentimes scammers will try to take advantage of fans by selling tickets that are fake, duplicates or don’t exist at all. They may use high-pressure-sales tactics to scam Arkansans in to buying tickets using deals that seem unbelievable, and many times are.

