As mild temperatures arrive, so do fall sports. When Arkansans decide to take in a live football game at any of the state’s great institutions, it is important they don’t get tackled into buying fake tickets.
Oftentimes scammers will try to take advantage of fans by selling tickets that are fake, duplicates or don’t exist at all. They may use high-pressure-sales tactics to scam Arkansans in to buying tickets using deals that seem unbelievable, and many times are.
Enjoying sports is a cherished fall tradition in Arkansas, Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said. Everyone deserves to cheer on a favorite team without worrying about trick plays from scammers trying to steal cash.
Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge issued the following tips to help Arkansans protect themselves when looking to buy game tickets during the upcoming football season.
Research the seller or broker with the Better Business Bureau and ensure it is a member of the National Association of Ticket Brokers.
A legitimate ticket broker will offer a refund policy. Only buy tickets from a reseller that provides clear details about the terms of the transaction.
Always use a credit card to make a ticket purchase because credit card laws provide buyers with some recourse if the tickets are fraudulent.
Check the seats before purchasing. Ask for section, row and seat numbers to avoid obstructed views and purchasing tickets that do not exist.
Stick with well-known ticket sellers who offer guarantees and policies that protect buyers and have the ability to investigate and restrict accounts of merchants who violate the policies.
If a deal seems too good to be true, it probably is. Refuse to be rushed. Scam artists often try to hurry prospective buyers into making a decision.
According to AARP, nearly 5 million consumers receive fraudulent concert, sporting event and theme park tickets each year. We can all do our part by ensuring our neighbors, friends, and families are educated on the deceptive practices of scammers and ways to avoid them, Rutledge said.
Consumers who think they may have purchased a counterfeit ticket can contact the National Association of Ticket Brokers at 630-510-4594 or the Arkansas Attorney General’s Public Protection Department.
For more information on other tips to avoid being scammed and other consumer-related issues, visitArkansasAG.govor call the Arkansas Attorney General’s Office at 800-482-8982.
