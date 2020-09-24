Jury selection in the capital murder case against Tacori D. Mackrell will continue Friday morning and also early next week.
Two more Faulkner County residents — one man and one woman — were selected Thursday to serve as jurors in the death penalty case. Jury selection began Monday morning. As of Thursday evening, a total of 11 jurors — eight women and three men — had been selected to serve in the capital murder case.
A panel of four will be questioned Friday morning in hopes of selecting someone to fill the last vacancy on the jury panel needed to serve in Mackrell’s case. Judicial District Prosecutor Carol Crews and senior deputy prosecutor John Hout along with defense attorneys William “Bill” James Jr. and Jeff Rosenzweig will begin questioning other Faulkner County residents Monday morning in hopes of selecting five alternate jurors.
Mackrell, 20, was 18 years old when he and his younger cousin, Robert L. Smith III, reportedly kidnapped 72-year-old Elvia Fragstein from the Conway Commons shopping center. Fragstein went missing on July 7, 2018. Her body was found four days later on Gibb Anderson Road in rural Jefferson County. Mackrell and Smith are both charged with capital murder, kidnapping, robbery and theft of property for their alleged involvement in Fragstein’s disappearance and death.
Though prosecutors are seeking the death penalty in the case against Mackrell, his 18-year-old cousin cannot face the death penalty. Smith, who has been charged as an adult, cannot face the death penalty per Arkansas law because he was 16 years old at the time of the alleged offense.
The trial in Mackrell’s case will likely begin next week and is scheduled to run through Oct. 16.
