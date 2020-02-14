Three high school seniors won a 12-hour, fall 2020 tuition scholarship to Arkansas Tech University during Time Out for Tech on Thursday, Feb. 6.
Skylar Leslie of Mayflower, Elizabeth Knox of Russellville and Lakyn Sanders of Lamar were randomly selected to receive the scholarships from among the high school seniors in attendance. More than 1,800 high school seniors from around Arkansas and beyond registered in advance for the event.
The scholarships were drawn for and the winners announced during the opening session at John E. Tucker Coliseum.
Following the opening session, high school seniors and their families had an opportunity to meet with faculty from the academic program that interests them the most.
Time Out for Tech also offered residence hall tours, a chance to meet with representatives from student organization and sessions with staff members from such campus entities as financial aid, athletics and fraternity and sorority life. All high school seniors participating in Time Out for Tech received a free T-shirt and an opportunity to have their photo made with Jerry the Bulldog, campus ambassador.
To learn more about applying for admission to Arkansas Tech University, call 479-968-0343 or visit www.atu.edu/admissions.
