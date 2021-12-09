The Arkansas Tech University Board of Trustees released a letter Wednesday to the ATU Faculty Senate in response to the group’s vote of no confidence in university president Robin Bowen.
The Faculty Senate “voted as a bloc to affirm the faculty voice of no-confidence in Dr. Bowen’s leadership on Dec. 1, 2021,” Jamie Stacy, Chair of the Faculty Senate, stated in an email Monday.
The survey of all 285 full-time faculty on the ATU Russellville campus garnered a response rate of 82.5 percent of all full-time faculty (235 responses), and revealed that 81.9 percent of respondents (185) did not have confidence in Bowen’s leadership of Arkansas Tech University.
“This equates to 64.9 percent of all full-time faculty at Arkansas Tech University, while 18.1 percent of respondents (41) have confidence (14.4 percent of all full-time faculty),” the email stated.
“The Arkansas Tech University Board of Trustees is ‘vested by law with all the powers and authority to govern effectively and set policy for the institution in accordance with the laws of the State of Arkansas,’” stated the unsigned letter from the Board of Trustees, addressed to the Faculty Senate and sent to The Courier by email Wednesday.
“We take this responsibility and its purview very seriously. The collective efforts of the board, the president, faculty and staff share the common goal of seeking to fulfill the mission and vision of the institution. We can only do this, effectively, by working together in collaboration through shared governance and mutual respect for the individual roles which make up our collective body.”
The letter stated that the board recognizes the challenges, frustrations and discontent which preceded the Faculty Senate vote, and those issues are being “recognized by working with the Association of Governing Boards (AGB) to identify steps forward in an effort to be responsive to the campus community.”
The letter said the board finds the vote “deeply troubling,” but added the “report of the ATU Faculty Senate contradicts the positive review conducted by the Higher Learning Commission affirming the university’s continued accreditation.”
“The president’s assessment by the board, ATU’s track record of fundraising under her leadership, our recent increase in state appropriations, our increased four-year graduation rate on the Russellville campus, our increased three-year graduation rate on the Ozark campus and ATU’s A1 Bond rating with Moody’s Investor Service are further evidence of the success of the current administration,” the letter stated.
The letter stated the board “remains confident in and supportive of the leadership, strategic direction and performance of President Bowen. She has led the university through a difficult, but necessary, restructuring process which has allowed the institution to continue its excellent stewardship and has placed it in good financial stability despite one of the most challenging times experienced by higher education, times which could not have been foreseen.”
The letter stated that, per the bylaws of the ATU Board of Trustees, the president “shall be responsible for the supervision and management of the institution and for interpreting and implementing the policies of the institution and of the board.”
“We believe that President Bowen continues to lead the institution with integrity, compassionate character and steadfast leadership,” the board stated. “Members of the ATU Faculty Senate, along with colleagues across campus, carry out the vital mission of the institution, which is dedicated to student success, access and excellence.
“The passion and dedication of those whose voices were expressed does not go unnoticed. As stated in the recently released report from AGB, ‘this process will continue to be based on the value of constructive dissent embracing the collegiality that is so well defined in the university’s faculty handbook,’” the letter stated.
According to the letter, the Board of Trustees voted in a special called meeting on Nov. 29 to charge Bowen with “leading and involving faculty and staff members in considering and acting upon, as appropriate, the recommendations from AGB.”
The Faculty Senate issued a response by email Wednesday evening.
"As indicated by the vote, the faculty of Arkansas Tech respectfully assert that they do not share the Board's confidence in Dr. Robin Bowen. The dissatisfaction among faculty has been growing over the past years, as made evident in the Faculty Satisfaction Surveys of 2019, 2020, and 2021. At present, the Faculty Senate is preparing a fuller response that it will give to the Board in the coming weeks," the Faculty Senate response stated.
"Additionally, the confidence survey and results are being prepared and compiled for the next Faculty Senate meeting and should be included in our minutes after they are approved," the Faculty Senate replied.
