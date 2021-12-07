The Arkansas Tech University Faculty Senate cast a vote of no-confidence in President Robin Bowen’s leadership, according to a email statement released by the chair of the group on Monday.
“Faculty Senate voted as a bloc to affirm the faculty voice of no-confidence in Dr. Bowen’s leadership on Dec. 1, 2021,” Jamie Stacy, Chair of the Faculty Senate, stated in an email.
“A survey of all 285 full-time faculty on the ATU Russellville campus, which garnered a response rate of 82.5 percent of all full-time faculty (235 responses), found that 81.9 percent of respondents (185) did not have confidence in Dr. Bowen’s leadership of Arkansas Tech University.
“This equates to 64.9 percent of all full-time faculty at Arkansas Tech University, while 18.1 percent of respondents (41) have confidence (14.4 percent of all full-time faculty),” the email stated.
“The Arkansas Tech University Board of Trustees received the report from ATU Faculty Senate late Friday afternoon. The board has a regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday,” Sam Strasner, director of University Relations, stated in an email Monday afternoon.
The Arkansas Tech University Board of Trustees will conduct its regularly scheduled December meeting at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the Chambers Cafeteria West Dining Room. The meeting will also be accessible by Webex and telephone.
Bowen issued an email statement Monday afternoon.
“I am respectful of their vote, which is consistent with similar expressions of dissatisfaction that have been cast at other institutions of higher education around the nation as we have all grappled with the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects that have accelerated other macro issues in higher education (cost structures, demographics, etc.),” Bowen stated.
“I am grateful for the members of our university community who worked diligently on the restructuring process to identify operational efficiencies and position ATU to meet the challenges of declining enrollment in higher education. As a result of those efforts, Arkansas Tech has proactively and strategically maintained a strong financial position.
“As I look forward to 2022 and beyond, I will continue to listen and remain prepared to engage in conversations with our faculty and staff to address concerns that exist,” Bowen stated. “When I rise tomorrow, my focus will be the same as it was today: facilitating student access and student success at Arkansas Tech University. That is our mission, and we will continue to carry it out – one day and one student at a time.”
Participants in the survey were presented with a yes/no response option to the following question: Do you have confidence in Dr. Bowen’s leadership? Of the 226 responses to this question, 185 (81.86 percent) selected “no,” while 41 (18.14 percent) selected “yes.”
Participants were also given a yes/no choice to the question, “are you satisfied with Faculty Senate’s handling of the confidence vote process? Of the 234 responses, 190 (81.2 percent) answered “yes” while 44 (18.8 percent) answered “no.”
Finally, survey participants were also asked if a confidence vote in Dr. Bowen should be held. Of the 234 responses, 170 (72.65 percent) chose “yes,” 27 (11.54 percent) answered “no,” 33 (14.1 percent) selected “I don’t know,” and 4 (1.71 percent) chose “I don’t care.”
Respondents answering “no, I don’t know or I don’t care” were asked to select reasons for their response. The majority, 51, selected “I am concerned how a confidence vote might impact the university.” Twenty-seven answered “I do not think a vote will change anything.”
Two reasons garnered 18 selections each: “I have confidence in Dr. Bowen’s leadership” and “I do not have enough information.”
Only 8 respondents selected “I am concerned about retaliation” as their reason for answering the final question negatively.
“The faculty of Arkansas Tech are committed to ensuring that the strength and stability of Arkansas Tech University is maintained for years to come,” Stacy stated in her email. “In the coming months, the Faculty Senate will work with the Board of Trustees of Arkansas Tech University to identify and prioritize actionable recommendations moving forward.”
