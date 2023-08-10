Auditor's Office delivers check to Conway business

Arkansas State Auditor Dennis Milligan delivered a check worth more than $42,000 to a Conway business this week.
Fortier, Inc., a convenience store and food service equipment manufacturer, received the check from Milligan as part of the “Great Arkansas Treasure Hunt.” The program is for unclaimed property in the state.
“Unclaimed property can be any number of items, such as unpaid life insurance benefits, forgotten bank accounts, certificates of deposit, contents of safe deposit boxes, etc.,” a news release issued by Milligan’s office read. “When owners abandon an account – through a move or a death, perhaps – and the company cannot locate the owner, the money or properties are submitted to the Auditor of State’s office. The Auditor’s office is required by law to return unclaimed property back to citizens.”
“I’m proud to present this check for $42,194.58 to Fortier,” Milligan said, per the news release. “As a small businessman, I know how much a check of this size can help and I’m happy to get this money back into the hands of its rightful owner.”
Since Milligan took office in January, he and his staff have “returned more than $15 million to citizens” through the unclaimed property program, he said.
