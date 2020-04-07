The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s assistance in identifying suspects following a string of break-ins.
The department took to social media Tuesday morning in an effort to see if anyone recognized the suspects captured by residents’ home security cameras.
On Sunday, the Mayflower Police Department alerted the city’s residents it was investigating a string of vehicle break-ins.
“Saturday night and into early Sunday morning, one of our patrol units found several cars with their dome lights on,” officials wrote in a social media post shortly after 9 a.m. Sunday.
Mayflower officers first noticed vehicles with their dome lights left on while driving along Cross Street on Saturday night and later noticed several other vehicles in the nearby area also appeared to have been broken into, officials said.
The department is also asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects related to the break-ins.
“The investigation continued with several vehicles in the Ledrick Subdivision also found to have been entered and searched. Some property was taken, with additional details being gathered [Sunday] morning,” authorities wrote in the Sunday morning social media post. “If we can obtain videos from any of the homes in the area, we will upload that video. If you have a home security video from [Saturday] night, please check to see if you have any suspicious activity [captured].”
Authorities said vehicles left unlocked were targeted during the incident.
“Please, lock your cars at all times,” Mayflower officers said.
Other areas targeted in recent break-ins include the Treasure Hills and Jewels Estates subdivisions in Greenbrier, FCSO spokesman Erinn Stone said Tuesday.
Stone said the string of break-ins has occurred over the last three weeks.
Authorities ask that anyone who recognizes the men pictured in surveillance to contact sheriff’s office investigators.
“If you do or may have information about these vehicle break-ins, please contact Investigator [Eric] Woodward or Sergeant [Kent] Hill at 501-450-4917,” Stone said.
Tipsters can also remain anonymous by submitting information through the “Crime Tips” tab at www.fcso.ar.gov.
